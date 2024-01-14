David O Russell to direct Linda Ronstadt biopic starring Selena Gomez
More details about the project, like the casting, release date, and plot details, have not been revealed.
Linda was one of the best-known figures in America's pop culture and music. In her career spanning decades, the legendary singer has performed in diverse genres, including rock, light opera, and Latin music.
Oscar-nominated director David O Russell will direct the upcoming Linda Ronstadt biopic, starring Selena Gomez, per Variety.
The Only Murders in the Building star will be playing the role of an American singer. The project is currently in pre-production with producers, including Ronstadt’s manager, John Boylan, and James Keach.
Russell, 65, is known for directing several critically acclaimed Hollywood projects, including American Hustle, The Fighter, I Heart Huckabees, Gossip Girl, and Three Kings. The last project he directed was Amsterdam, starring Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Chris Rock, and others.
The news of Gomez' casting came out earlier this week. The Disney star teased the news by sharing a picture of Linda's 2013 memoir, ''Simple Dreams'', on her Instagram story.
Linda was one of the best-known figures in America's pop culture and music. In her career spanning decades, the legendary singer has performed in diverse genres, including rock, light opera, and Latin music. She's known for her 1970s albums Heart Like a Wheel and Simple Dreams. In the decades of her career, Linda released 24 studio albums and went on to earn 11 Grammys.
For her contribution to the world of music, she has been honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards by the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy. In 2014, Ronstadt was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Dubbed ''Queen of Rock'', Ronstadt has given evergreen hits in the 70s such as "You're No Good," "Blue Bayou" and "Hurt So Bad".