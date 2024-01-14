Jo Koy slams Golden Globes audience for being too sensitive over jokes; calls them 'marshmallows'

Golden Globes 2024 host Jo Koy's stint at the award ceremony didn't go as expected! Despite that, the comedian didn't hold back in addressing his less-than-stellar performance at the ceremony during his stand-up in St. Louis for the Joy Koy World Tour.

Despite arriving late due to a Midwestern snowstorm, Koy received a warm welcome on stage. While not directly addressing the Golden Globes, Koy spoke candidly about the experience and encouraged free expression.

The 52-year-old referred to the award show audiences as "marshmallows," seemingly taunting the audience for being too "soft" to take the jokes.

He said, "Lot a marshmallows, man. They’re delicious, but goddamn, they’re soft. I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but goddamn, can we f*cking laugh at ourselves?"

He continued, "I got a feeling none of you motherf*ckers watched it, and I’m kinda happy. Oh my god. It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to… speak your mind."

Koy's Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce joke and his Barbie quip fell flat at the Golden Globes, generating discomfort among viewers. However, Greta Gerwig, the director and Barbie maker, defended Koy's Barbie comment, acknowledging historical accuracy regarding the doll.

During the set, Koy also shared anecdotes about the cold weather and his emergency landing in Kansas City, entertaining the audience thoroughly.

Despite a positive response from the live audience, netizens on social media expressed dissatisfaction, with some labelling Koy as unfunny and criticising his monologue at the Golden Globes. One user wrote, “Jo Koy is in denial that he sucks lol.” Another said, “That marshmallow thing is a very strange remark.”