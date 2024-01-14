Kit Harington opens up about struggles with mental health and alcoholism after Game of Thrones fame

In a candid interview on the wellness podcast Hidden 20%, actor Kit Harington revealed the toll that fame from HBO's blockbuster series Game of Thrones took on his mental health, leading to a battle with alcoholism. The 34-year-old actor, famous for his portrayal of Jon Snow, disclosed that he entered rehab in 2019 to address his struggles with alcoholism and was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) during his time there.

"I realised that my life was hinging on this," Harington shared with host Ben Branson. "Luckily, it was the right place at the right time. I managed to forge a new life from there."

Following his initial stint in rehab, Harington sought treatment in a second facility, where he became aware of his ADHD. Despite attempting to handle the diagnosis independently, he admitted that self-management proved ineffective after four years.

"I left that pretty quick and said, 'I'll try to deal with this by myself,' which didn't work after about four years," he confessed.

Now, Harington proudly declares that he is "sober and present," emphasising his focus on his two young children, a 2-year-old son, and a 6-month-old daughter, whom he shares with his Game of Thrones co-star and wife, Rose Leslie.

Describing the challenges posed by ADHD, Harington shared, "My head wants to go to every other thing in the room at once," adding that he sometimes feels "restless" during playtime with his children.

Game of Thrones, which aired from 2011 to 2019, catapulted Harington to instant worldwide fame, a transition that he found overwhelming. Trying to project an image of "utter sophistication and coolness" while privately grappling with fear proved to be a dangerous mix, leading to a downward spiral as the series concluded.

"That is a dangerous rabbit hole to fall down because you find all of the bad stuff that people are saying as well as the nice stuff," he reflected.