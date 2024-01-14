When Archies actor Agastya Nanda was mistaken for a delivery boy by guard at filmmaker's office

Agastya Nanda, the grandson of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, recently opened up about the challenges he faced before his Hindi film industry debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies on Netflix India. In a candid interview with Film Companion, the emerging actor shared amusing anecdotes highlighting that no one knew him before his movie debut and the pitfalls of not being on social media.

Before his breakthrough role, Agastya revealed that people often failed to recognise him when he was actively trying to seek opportunities. Recalling an amusing incident, he mentioned being mistaken for a package delivery person by a security guard at a filmmaker's office. This, he attributed to the absence of a social media presence.

Candidly speaking in the interview, he revealed, "I've gone to another office where the security guard was like, ‘Idhar aa, idhar aa (come here).’ He said, ‘Naam likh. package delivery time bata. (Write down your name and the delivery time of package).’ I said I've not come here to deliver the package, I've come here to meet the director. Then he said, ‘Nahi nahi, jhooth mat bol (No, don’t lie).’ This happens quite a lot. The disadvantages of not having social media."

In another instance, Agastya narrated that he waited for 45 minutes in a filmmaker's office, only to overhear discussions about his absence. He then interrupted and flagged his presence.

Agastya further acknowledged that growing up away from the limelight in Delhi with his businessman father contributed to his lack of public recognition, despite being the maternal grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.

Agastya recently made his debut on Instagram, sharing his first post featuring a casual look in a brown t-shirt and white pants. The actor received a warm welcome from family and friends in the industry. Suhana Khan, rumoured girlfriend and daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, commented, "Welcome," along with a smiling face and a heart-eyes emoji. Gauri Khan also reacted to his Instagram debut, commenting, "Big hug."

Agastya's mamu (maternal uncle) and actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped a smiley emoji on the post while actor Arjun Kapoor and Agastya's sister Navya Nanda Naveli commented, "Welcome."