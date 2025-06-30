/Morning news brief: Iran cleric issues fatwa against Trump and Netanyahu; Firefighters attacked in Idaho, and more

A top cleric of Iran has called the US President Donald Trump and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the "enemies of God" in a newly issued fatwa (an Islamic judgement). Iran's Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi issued the fatwa while urging Muslims across the world to take action.

A suspect opened fire on firefighters responding to a blaze near Canfield Mountain in northern Idaho in the US on Sunday, killing two and sparking a police operation to track down the shooter, who was still active in the area by afternoon. Authorities confirmed that emergency crews had reached the scene of the fire around 1:30 pm local time.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Jun 29) appeared to downplay concerns about recent aggressive actions linked to China — including the arrest of two Chinese nationals accused of smuggling a dangerous agricultural pathogen into the United States — saying such moves are simply part of how global affairs operate.

American singer Beyonce is in full swing with her ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour, which commenced on April 28 in Inglewood. Beyonce was recently performing in her hometown Houston, but she had to face a scary situation in which a car malfunctioned and got stuck mid-air while she was performing a song.