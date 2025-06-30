A suspect opened fire on firefighters responding to a blaze near Canfield Mountain in northern Idaho in the US on Sunday, killing two and sparking a police operation to track down the shooter, who was still active in the area by afternoon. Authorities confirmed that emergency crews had reached the scene of the fire around 1:30 pm local time. About 30 minutes later, gunshots were reported. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said police were still “taking sniper fire” several hours later.

Idaho Governor Brad Little called the act “a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters”. “Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken,” Little said.

“We’re actively taking sniper fire as we speak,” Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said at a news conference. “This is an active situation.”

The Kootenai Sheriff’s Office said the attack took place at Canfield Mountain outside the city of Coeur d’Alene in Kootenai County. The shooter remains at large, and the fire continues to blaze.

Officials in neighbouring Shoshone County described the unfolding event as “an active shooter situation where the shooter is still at large.” Residents were urged to avoid the Canfield Mountain Trailhead and nearby Nettleton Gulch Road, located around four miles north of downtown Coeur d’Alene.

The fire at the mountain site was still burning. Coeur d’Alene is home to about 55,000 people and lies close to the Washington state border.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for further information.

Firefighters had been dispatched to fight the blaze at about 1:30 pm, the sheriff’s office said.

As per the CNN report, Officials reported that the exact number of injured people in the shooting is still unknown, and hikers and residents are still “stuck” on the mountain.

Meanwhile, they are also asking civilians to stay away from the area as law enforcement and firefighters conduct their operations.