/Trump downplays China threat after pathogen smuggling case, says 'That's the way the world works. It's a nasty world'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Jun 29) appeared to downplay concerns about recent aggressive actions linked to China — including the arrest of two Chinese nationals accused of smuggling a dangerous agricultural pathogen into the United States — saying such moves are simply part of how global affairs operate. Talking to Fox News, Trump said, "that's the way the world works".

'It's a nasty world'

Appearing on a Fox News morning show, Trump was asked about a string of alleged Chinese misconduct — from intellectual property theft and cyber espionage to COVID-19-related controversies. In answer, Trump suggested that the US itself engage in similar behaviour. "You don't think we do that to them? We do, we do a lot of things," he said, without elaborating. "That's the way the world works. It's a nasty world," he added.

His comments come just weeks after federal prosecutors charged Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, with conspiracy, false statements, visa fraud and attempting to smuggle Fusarium graminearum into the US. The fungus, which causes a disease known as 'head blight,' can severely damage crops like wheat, barley, corn, and rice.

Trump seemed untroubled by the case, casting doubt on its wider implications. "You don't know where that came from, though. I mean, did that come from the country, or is that three wackos that happened to carry something?" he said.

Trump also suggested that ties with Beijing remained manageable. Referring to the ongoing US-China trade war, he said, "We're getting along well with China." Seemingly referring to ongoing trade negotiations, he said, "I think getting along with China is a very good thing, but they are paying substantial tariffs."