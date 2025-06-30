/'Enemies of God'? Iran cleric issues fatwa against Trump and Netanyahu | Here's what it says

A top cleric of Iran has called the US President Donald Trump and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the "enemies of God" in a newly issued fatwa (an Islamic judgement). Iran's Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi issued the fatwa while urging Muslims across the world to take action. The fatwa said that anyone who threatens or attacks the leadership and authority of the Islamic community is considered a “warlord" or “criminal of mohareb." Mohareb is a term used in the Iranian law for a person who wages war against God.



“Any person or regime that threatens or attacks the leadership and authority in order to harm the Islamic Ummah and its sovereignty is considered a warlord," Ayatollah Makarem said in his fatwa. He said that any support or cooperation with such figures is forbidden for Muslims. He stressed the need for global Muslims to make Trump and Netanyahu “regret their words and mistakes" and said they would be rewarded as “mujahid fi sabilillah" — warriors in the path of God.

“May God protect the Islamic community from the evil of the enemies and hasten the reappearance of the Master of the Age and Time," the fatwa said.

What is the punishment for "enemies of God"?

As per the Iranian law, a person proven to be a mohareb may face severe punishments: execution, crucifixion, amputation of the right hand and left foot, or exile.

The fatwa came after a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran over the nuclear programme of the Islamic Republic. The tensions persist even after a ceasefire was announced by Trump.

How much damage did Iran face in the war?

As per the American news agency CBS News, US defence officials said that three American B-2 bombers were used to strike the Fordow nuclear site of Iran. Each of the B-2s was armed by 2 US-made "bunker-buster" bombs - also known as GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators, or MOPs bombs. These bombs are extremely heavy in weight and can only be dropped using a B-2.

Iran's key nuke facility, Fordow, was attacked by the US. It is Iran's high-grade uranium enrichment facility and is buried around 300 feet under a mountain. Apart from this, Natanz and Isfahan, two other nuclear sites, were also targeted by the US via Tomahawk missiles launched by submarines.