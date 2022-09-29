Morning news brief: Hurricane Ian causes havoc in Florida, Biden has a memory lapse and more

Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in US, leaves more than 1.8 million people without power. In other news, Russia launches 'international terrorism' probe after Nord Stream leaks.

More than1.8 million without power as Hurricane Ian causes havoc in Florida

The storm made landfall near the barrier island of Cayo Costa and went on to severely impact a number of nearby areas including Fort Myers and Tamba Bay.

Russia launches 'international terrorism' probe after Nord Stream leaks: Report

The Russian prosecutor's office on Wednesday said that an "international terrorism" probe has been launched by the FSB security service after the gas leaks were reported on the Nord Stream pipelines, the Interfax news agency reported.

‘Where’s Jackie?’: Biden’s memory lapse leaves netizens stunned as he calls for dead Congresswoman

During a White House conference, US President Joe Biden called for an Indiana Congresswoman who died recently in a car accident, seeming to address her as if she was alive.

Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, The New York Times (NYT) has reported.

Watch | US gun violence: Shooting at California school campus leaves six injured