Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, The New York Times (NYT) has reported.

According to the Court clerk’s office, she filed the papers in the King County Superior Court in Washington State on Monday.

Scott married Jewett, a Seattle-based former science teacher, in early 2021 after separating from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019.

The news about her second divorce was reported by The NYT on Wednesday after noticing that Scott deleted several of her posts online that mentioned Jewett, including on her Amazon author bio, and the Giving Pledge website— a philanthropic organisation which encourages the world’s richest people to give away a majority of their wealth to charitable causes.

The couple announced their union in 2021 through a message on their Giving Pledge webpage. Jewett had signed on to Scott's commitment to give away at least half her wealth during her lifetime or shortly after her death.

"I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know — and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others," Jewett wrote, accompanied by a photo of himself and Scott.

According to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, Scott is currently worth $27.8 billion. Her wealth is derived mainly from her 3 per cent stake in Amazon.

In March, Scott announced that she donated about $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits in the previous nine months, bringing her total to over $12 billion.

The philanthropist recently donated two Beverly Hills mansions worth around $55 million to the California Community Foundation, a Los Angeles-based charity.

Notably, the foundation's CEO had thanked Scott alone.

(With inputs from agencies)

