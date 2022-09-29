‘Where’s Jackie?’: Biden’s memory lapse leaves netizens stunned as he calls for dead Congresswoman

During a White House conference, US President Joe Biden called for an Indiana Congresswoman who died recently in a car accident, seeming to address her as if she was alive.

This moment of memory lapse left the reporters present at the event stunned even as Biden kept on asking, “Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?"

The event was on ‘Hunger, Nutrition, and Health’, where the Biden administration pledged $8 billion in an effort to end hunger and decrease diet-related diseases by 2030.

At the end of the Thursday event, Biden was thanking the lawmakers involved in the issue when he mentioned late Jackie Walorski.

"I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan, elected officials like representative of government Sen. Braun, Sen. Booker, Representative Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie?”

"Jackie, where's Jackie?," Joe Biden says about Rep. Jackie Walorski who died in a car accident a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/khdiesmEsx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

But he appeared to have realised it mid-way and said, “I think…she was gonna be here to help make this a reality."

And as expected, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was bombarded with questions on Biden's misstep during the event.

Biden was “acknowledging her incredible work,” Jean-Pierre said, adding that the US leader had already planned to welcome the congresswoman's family to the White House for a bill signing on Friday, reports AP news agency.

“She was on top of mind,” she added.

Walorski and two of her aides were killed in a car crash on August 3. She began serving in Congress in 2013. Before her death, the congresswoman was the co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus. She worked with Senators Cory Booker, Mike Braun and Jim McGovern to pass the bill to convene the White House Conference on hunger —the first in 50 years.

Notably, Biden had expressed grief upon her death, saying that both he and first lady Jill Biden were “shocked and saddened” by her passing. The White House also flew flags at half-staff in honour of her death.

