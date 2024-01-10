Morning news brief: Houthis' attack, Austin hospitalised for prostate cancer surgery complications, & more

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Tel Aviv and held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials amid intense fighting and civilian casualties in Gaza. Follow WION's LIVE blog on the Israel-Hamas war to get all the latest updates.

With the Hamas war dragging on and crossfire continuing between Israel and Lebanon-backed Hezbollah, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Tel Aviv and addressed the challenges of a potential spillover of the war in the region. Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials against the backdrop of intense fighting and civilian casualties in Gaza.

The 70-year-old US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin was admitted to intensive care due to complications arising from prostate cancer surgery, according to statements from doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, media reports said. A minor surgery was conducted on December 22 after early detection through routine screening and Austin returned home the next day.

Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan-based terrorist and mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks is serving a 78-year-imprisonment sentence in a Pakistani prison, the United Nations said in its updated information.