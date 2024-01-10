Boeing CEO accepts 'mistake' in near-catastrophic Alaska Airlines mishap, vows 'complete transparency'

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun on Tuesday (Jan 9) took responsibility for a near-catastrophic mid-air incident which occurred in Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX 9 and vowed "complete transparency" as the aviation giant tried to pivot from its latest crisis.



"We're going to approach this (by) number one acknowledging our mistake," said CEO Calhoun, while interacting with employees at a safety meeting which was held after the emergency landing on Friday (Jan 5). The plane made an emergency landing after one of the panels of the plane blew out mid-flight.



"We're going to approach it with 100 per cent and complete transparency every step of the way," CEO said. Calhoun, who ascended to the top position of Boeing in January 2020, expressed his commitment to work with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) which has been investigating the incident.

The NTSB is "as good as it gets," said Calhoun, as per the remarks released by the company. "I trust every step they take, and they will get to a conclusion,” he added. All 171 737 MAX 9 planes have been grounded by the US regulators with the same configuration as the Alaska Airlines jet.

Door plug not affixed adequately: NTSB

The affected panel of the plane, which is a door plug, is used by the airlines to fill the not needed emergency exit in planes. On Monday night (Jan 8), NTSB investigators suggested that the part was not adequately affixed.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said that they were still working with Boeing for finalising detailed inspection instructions for grounded planes.



"Boeing offered an initial version of instructions yesterday which they are now revising because of feedback received in response," said the FAA on Tuesday (Jan 9). "Upon receiving the revised version of instructions from Boeing the FAA will conduct a thorough review,” it added.

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines apologised for the inconvenience faced by the passengers in a post on X. "We understand that travel plans have been impacted, and we are doing everything possible to minimise the disruption," posted Alaska Airlines, while reiterating that it is waiting for more direction from Boeing and the FAA. "Until then, the fleet will remain grounded," Alaska Airlines added.