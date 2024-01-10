videos
US Elections 2024: US Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy offers drinks at rally
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 10, 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Vivek Ramaswamy is fourth on Republican poll. His rallies draw larger male crowds. Ramaswamy aims to attract young voters with free beer. Watch to know more!
