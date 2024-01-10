Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Blinken in Tel Aviv, Houthis launch largest attack since Nov 19

With the Hamas war dragging on and crossfire continuing between Israel and Lebanon-backed Hezbollah, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Tel Aviv and addressed the challenges of a potential spillover of the war in the region. Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials against the backdrop of intense fighting and civilian casualties in Gaza. Notably, Israel faces a genocide case in the International Court of Justice. US State Secretary stressed the need to avoid further harm to civilians and protect infrastructure in Gaza. This comes as the US Navy reportedly intercepted and shot down 24 Houthi missiles and drones launched from Yemen over the Red Sea in response to the persistent Houthi attacks.