US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin admitted to intensive care for complications from prostate cancer surgery

The 70-year-old US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin was admitted to intensive care due to complications arising from prostate cancer surgery, according to statements from doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, media reports said. A minor surgery was conducted on December 22 after early detection through routine screening and Austin returned home the next day.

However, on January 1, Austin was readmitted to the hospital due to complications, including severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain, along with nausea. The doctors identified a urinary tract infection, requiring further treatment.

The doctors reportedly said, "He continues to make progress and we anticipate a full recovery although this can be a slow process. During this stay, Secretary Austin never lost consciousness and never underwent general anesthesia."

The delayed disclosure of Austin's hospitalisation has stirred controversy, with criticism directed at him for not informing the White House promptly.

The Pentagon did not make a public announcement until four days after his hospitalisation, and key officials were kept in the dark about his condition amid ongoing geopolitical challenges, such as the Israel-Hamas conflict and its repercussions on American forces in Iraq and Syria, as well as international shipping.

Quoting the doctors from Walter Reed, the Pentagon stated, "Austin's prostate cancer was detected early, and his prognosis is excellent."

While some Republican lawmakers have called for Austin's resignation, the White House has expressed support for the Defence Secretary. Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder reportedly confirmed that Austin has no plans to resign. Austin has taken "full responsibility" for his "decisions about disclosure."

He said that he "could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed."