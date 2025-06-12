/Morning news brief: Harvey Weinstein found guilty, Five members of GHF killed in Hamas attack and more

Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault on Wednesday. In West Asia, the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation on Wednesday accused militant group Hamas of attacking a bus carrying its staffers to an aid distribution center, saying at least five people were killed and multiple others injured. In Several parts of the United States people are gearing up for the "No Kings" protest on Saturday (June 14). In India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day warning for the state as “widespread” rain is predicted in several districts of the state until June 17.

Harvey Weinstein found guilty in New York sex crimes retrial, no verdict on rape

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of one sexual assault on Wednesday (Jun 11) at his retrial. The Former movie mogul was found not guilty of another, while has not reached a verdict on a rape charge after hearing testimony from his alleged victims.

Five members of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation killed in Hamas attack, says US-backed aid group

The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation on Wednesday accused militant group Hamas of attacking a bus carrying its staffers to an aid distribution center, saying at least five people were killed and multiple others injured.

Ode to Army or birthday hoopla? 'No Kings' protests to greet $45 million 'dictator-style' parade in Washington DC

Several parts of the United States are gearing up for the "No Kings" protest on Saturday (June 14). The White House is hosting a military parade in Washington DC, supposedly to celebrate the 250-year anniversary of the US Army. However, it is the same day President Donald Trump celebrates his birthday. So, it is being perceived as a dictator-style parade that Trump is throwing for himself.

Karnataka rains: IMD issues 7-day warning for ‘widespread’ rainfall across state

After a brief pause of nearly two weeks, the southwest monsoon has once again become active, lashing several parts of Karnataka with heavy rainfall in the early hours of Thursday (Jun 12). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day warning for the state as “widespread” rain is predicted in several districts of the state until June 17.

Meghalaya Court remands all 5 key accused in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case