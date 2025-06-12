/Karnataka rains: IMD issues 7-day warning for ‘widespread’ rainfall across state

After a brief pause of nearly two weeks, the southwest monsoon has once again become active, lashing several parts of Karnataka with heavy rainfall in the early hours of Thursday (Jun 12). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day warning for the state as “widespread” rain is predicted in several districts of the state until June 17.

Karnataka’s Dharwad district has been severely waterlogged after torrential rainfall early Thursday in the Hubballi area.

According to the weather department, the rain will continue in coastal and north interior Karnataka until June 17. The IMD has also forecast “fairly widespread” rainfall in the south interior Karnataka districts until June 14, and then becoming “widespread” for the next three days.

As per IMD’s forecast for coastal Karnataka districts, “heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 30 to 40 kilometre per hour (kmph), which likely to occur at a few places and extremely heavy rain likely to occur at one or two places over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.”

For the north interior Karnataka, the weather department predicted “heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 50 to 60 kmph likely to occur at a few places and extremely heavy rain with sustained wind likely to occur at one or two places over Belagavi, Dharwad and Gadag districts.”

“Heavy rain with sustained wind at 40 to 50 kmph likely to occur at one or two places over Koppal, Haveri, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalburgi and Raichur districts. Moderate rain with sustained wind at 40-50 kmph is likely to occur at most places over Bidar and Yadgir districts,” the IMD added.

The weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 50-60 kmph will likely occur in a few places in south interior Karnataka, adding that extremely heavy rain with sustained wind at the same speed is likely to occur at one or two places over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts.

“Heavy rain with sustained wind (40-50 kmph) likely to occur at one or two places over Ballari, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Davangere, Hassan and Vijayanagar districts. Moderate rain with sustained wind (40-50 kmph) likely to occur at most places over Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga and Kolar districts,” the IMD said.