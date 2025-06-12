Several parts of the United States are gearing up for the "No Kings" protest on Saturday (June 14). The White House is hosting a military parade in Washington DC, supposedly to celebrate the 250-year anniversary of the US Army. However, it is the same day President Donald Trump celebrates his birthday. So, it is being perceived as a dictator-style parade that Trump is throwing for himself.

This comes as protests against the raids carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continue in Los Angeles. Trump deployed National Guard and active-duty Marines to protect the ICE agents, drawing flak for his actions. California Governor Gavin Newsom took legal action against the Trump Administration. The protests have spread to cities like New York, Atlanta and Chicago.

Saturday protests had been in the pipeline even before troops were moved into LA and tensions escalated over immigration efforts.

DC military parade “wasteful”, akin to authoritarian regimes

Critics have slammed the military parade, calling it "wasteful" and driven by "ego", with such exhibitions only being seen among authoritarian regimes. The parade is estimated to cost $45 million. This includes $16 million for damage that would be caused to roads by tanks and other heavy vehicles. An estimated 6,500 US troops, 150 vehicles, and 50 aircraft will be part of the military parade in DC.

US Senator Adam Schiff (D-California), called it a "dictator-style military parade", saying that Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Xi Jinping are known for throwing such parades.

US Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinios), an Army veteran, wrote on social media, “Trump is throwing himself a $30 million birthday parade just to stroke his own ego," and called it "an egotistical, nonsensical birthday parade."

Trump warns protesters

Saturday protests are being held under the banner of "No Kings". Meanwhile, Trump has warned people who planned to protest at the upcoming parade, saying, "For those who want to protest, they’re going to be met with very big force."

This is not the first time a military parade is happening in the US. In 1991, President George HW Bush hosted a military parade to mark the end of the First Gulf War. On the day, tanks and thousands of troops marched in DC.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower (R) and President John F. Kennedy (D) had also hosted similar events in the past.

