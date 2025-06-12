/‘Could be a dangerous place’: Trump on personnel being moved amid Iran tensions

President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jun 11) said that US personnel were being moved from Middle East as “it could be a dangerous place” amid tensions with Iran.

This comes as nuclear talks with Iran faltered, growing fears of a regional conflict. He added that Tehran “can’t have a nuclear weapon,” amid speculation that Israel could launch an attack on Tehran’s facilities.

“Well they are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place,” Trump told reporters before attending a showing of “Les Miserables” at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Trump’s remarks come after reports suggesting that embassy staff were being relocated from the Middle East.

Earlier on Wednesday (Jun 11) Iran threatened to strike US military bases in the region if a conflict breaks out.

A US official earlier said that embassy staff in Iraq were being reduced over security concerns. Some reports also suggested that personnel were being moved from Bahrain and Kuwait.

“We’ve given notice to move out and we’ll see what happens,” Trump said.

He added, “They can’t have a nuclear weapon, very simple. We’re not going to allow that.”

So far, there have been five rounds of talks between Washington and Tehran since April to strike a nuclear deal to replace the 2015 accord that Trump threw out during his first term in 2018. Both sides were scheduled to hold talks again in coming days.

While Trump recently expressed optimism about the progress of talks, he said in a recent interview published on Wednesday that he was “less confident” about reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear programme. Trump has warned of military action if diplomacy fails.

The US president said that he pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against striking nuclear facilities in Iran, but suggested that he was losing patience.

Meanwhile, Iran warned of retaliation against any attack.

“All its bases are within our reach, we have access to them, and without hesitation we will target all of them in the host countries,” Iran’s Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said in response to Trump’s warning.