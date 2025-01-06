Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his plans to resign as the Liberal Party Leader on Monday (Jan 6), reports suggest.

As Golden Globes honours best works in both films and television, check out this year’s winners.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation as the Liberal Party Leader as early as Monday (Jan 6), reports suggest.

Nikki Glaser cracked up the audience as she took over hosting duties for the first awards of the year. From joking about Joker 2's absence to cheering for Emilia Perez and Wicked, Nikki touched on a lot of high and low points of the entertainment industry in the past year. The official ceremony saw awards being handed out in 27 prime categories. Selena Gomez starrer Emilia Perez went in with the maximum number of nominations -- a total of 10 across categories.

An official of the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday (Jan 5) said that the group was ready to release 34 hostages in the “first phase” of a potential prisoner exchange deal with Israel.

Ahead of the anniversary of the US Capitol riot, United States President Joe Biden said on Sunday (Jan 5) that the events of January 6, 2021, should not be forgotten or “rewritten”.

