An official of the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday (Jan 5) said that the group was ready to release 34 hostages in the “first phase” of a potential prisoner exchange deal with Israel.

The statement follows Israel's confirmation that indirect talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, have resumed in Doha to negotiate a truce and hostage release.

Hostage release imminent

The official, speaking anonymously, revealed that the first phase of the agreement would involve the release of women, children, the elderly, and the sick from among the hostages.

“Hamas has agreed to release 34 Israeli prisoners from a list presented by Israel as part of the first phase of a prisoner exchange deal.”

However, the group stated it would require a week of calm to determine the condition of the captives, “alive or dead”.

“Hamas has agreed to release the 34 prisoners, whether alive or dead,” said the official.

“However, the group needs a week of calm to communicate with the captors and identify those who are alive and those who are dead.”

According to Israel's military, 34 hostages, among the 96 still held in Gaza, are presumed dead. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office indicated that Hamas has not yet provided a list of hostages for potential release.

Meanwhile, in Israel, Defence Minister Israel Katz assured relatives of a hostage on Saturday that “Efforts are under way to free the hostages, notably the Israeli delegation which left yesterday (Friday) for negotiations in Qatar.”

Oct 7 attack and the casualties till date

The conflict started with the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023 on Israel, which resulted in 1,208 fatalities, mostly civilians. Israel's retaliatory military campaign has since killed 45,805 people in Gaza, with the majority reported as civilians, according to Gaza's health ministry and the United Nations.

