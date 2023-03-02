Morning news brief: Greece train crash a 'human error', Argentina plunges into darkness and more

The Greek train crash that occured on Wednesday might have been a result of 'human error', the country's prime minister informed. In other news, Argentina's capital city Buenos Aires, along with other major cities were partly or wholly affected by a blackout.

Click on headlines to read more:

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the country's worst-ever rail disaster, in which 43 people died, was a result of "tragic human error".

The early election trends suggest that Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has gained a sizeable lead in Nagaland. The majority mark in the state assembly is 31 and BJP might be breaching it handsomely.

More than half of the households in Argentina plunged into darkness for two hours after the national electricity grid was affected by the fire on Wednesday.