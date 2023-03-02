No foreign powers behind 'Havana syndrome'? New report contradicts claims

A foreign adversary is "very unlikely" to be behind the 'Havana syndrome', the mysterious illness that affected US diplomats, according to intelligence agencies. Many diplomats across the world have reported feeling symptoms since 2016, fuelling speculation about links to a hostile foreign power. Declassified findings were released on Wednesday (March 2) after seven US intel agencies carried out investigations that spanned several years. The findings, first reported by the Washington Post, “contradict in nearly every respect” claims from those affected that they were “victims of a deliberate attack".

Over 1,000 incidents related to US diplomats, spies and other employees in embassies across 90 countries were assessed during the multi-year investigation. Intelligence officers, military and State Department staff and high-level aides to government figures such as Vice President Kamala Harris were among the victims, as per a BBC report. The report casts doubts on speculation that symptoms could have been caused by a mysterious energy weapon. The report also found "no credible evidence" that any American foe possessed "a weapon or collection device," including an emitter of electromagnetic energy pulses, that could cause the symptoms.

Also watch| Gravitas Plus: The unsolved mystery of Havana Syndrome

Those affected experienced migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness. The intel agencies have said that pre-existing conditions, conventional illnesses and environmental factors could have led to such symptoms among officials.

The White House, meanwhile, has assured "unwavering" support to affected personnel. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing that the government "will continue to provide care to personnel, support research efforts and process Havana Act payments," news agency Reuters reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE