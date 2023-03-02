Greece train collision due to 'tragic human error', claims Greek PM Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the country's worst-ever rail disaster, in which 43 people died, was a result of "tragic human error".

The prime minister gave the statement after he visited the accident site where a freight train and a passenger train had a head-on collision on Tuesday night.

"Everything shows that the drama was, sadly, mainly due to a tragic human error," said PM Mitsotakis, in a televised address. He called the collision of trains “a horrific rail accident without precedent in our country,” and pledged to carry out a full, independent investigation.

PM Mitsotakis said that the government must provide aid to the injured and help in identifying the dead. “I can guarantee one thing: We will find out the causes of this tragedy, and we will do all that’s in our power so that something like this never happens again,” said Mitsotakis.

"Justice will do its job. People will be held accountable, while the state will be on the side of the people,” he added.

Transport minister resigns, stationmaster arrested

The stationmaster at the last stop of the train in Larissa was arrested by the authorities and charged with manslaughter. The officials did not release the name of the man or the exact reason for his arrest, however, the stationmaster is being held responsible for rail traffic on the tracks in that particular stretch.

On Thursday, the stationmaster will appear before a prosecutor and explain how the passenger train received permission to run on the line on which a freight train was running from the other side.

However, the stationmaster has denied any wrongdoing and is blaming the tragic accident on a possible technical failure.

Greek Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis also submitted his resignation. Announcing his decision of stepping down from his position, the transport minister said, "When something so tragic happens, it is impossible to continue and pretend it didn't happen."

Protests and strikes

On Wednesday evening, people protested at the Thessaloniki train station and outside the offices of the railway's Italian operating company, Hellenic Train, in Athens where rocks were thrown by people at the police and building.

A silent vigil was held by demonstrators in Larissa and white roses were brought to make the word Tempe, which is the name of the valley where the accident took place.

A 24-hour strike was announced by the union representing train workers for Thursday, while left-wing groups' members protested in Athens. A 24-hour strike was also called by Athens metro workers who claimed that they faced similar problems as railway employees.

WATCH | Train crash in Greece - at least 36 killed in head-on collision

Rescue efforts continue

Cranes and other heavy machinery were used by emergency workers to move large pieces of the collided trains to take out more dismembered remains and bodies.

“It’s unlikely there will be survivors, but hope dies last,” said rescuer Nikos Zygouris.

Larissa’s chief coroner, Roubini Leondari said that she has been handed over 43 bodies for examination and they would need DNA identification as most of them were largely disfigured. “Most (of the bodies) are young people. They are in very bad condition,” she said.

The rescuers present at the accident site said that they have not dealt with a disaster of this magnitude before. Many charred bodies could not be recognised and few passengers were identified through their body parts.

"I've never seen anything like this in my entire life," said a rescue worker. Many people are still missing, which includes two Cyprus nationals.

The police said that they have collected 17 biological samples from remains which will be matched with 23 relatives.

(With inputs from agencies)

