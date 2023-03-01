In pics | 'We heard a big bang': Greece train crash leaves a trail of destruction and chaos

Written By: Abhinav Singh Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

At least 32 people have lost their lives while dozens were injured after a head-on collision between a passenger and freight train near the city of Larissa in Greece on Tuesday night. Rescue operation is currently underway as emergency workers go through the wreckage of the crash to find bodies and surviving people.

Destinations collide

The passenger train carrying 350 commuters was travelling to Thessaloniki in north Greece from the capital city of Athens while the freight train was heading in the opposite direction.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Carriages go up in flames

The impact caused a fire in a number of the passenger carriages, burning many commuters who were rushed to hospitals

(Photograph: Reuters )

Rescue workers seen carrying a passenger on stretcher after going through the wreckage of the two trains. According to a Reuters report, at least 32 people have been killed in the accident so far while 85 are injured.

(Photograph: AFP )

250 passengers evacuated to safety

Rescue workers and emergency personel search the wreckage after the accident. According to Thessaly regional governor Konstantinos Agorastos, about 250 passengers have been evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses.

(Photograph: AFP )

'Never seen anything like this'

An exhausted rescuer working to find bodies from the wreckage said, "I've never seen anything like this in my entire life. It's tragic. Five hours later, we are finding bodies."

(Photograph: AP )

Passengers recall nightmarish experience

"We heard a big bang, For 10, 15 seconds it was chaos. Tumbling over, fires, cables hanging, broken windows, people screaming, people trapped," Stergios Minenis, a 28-year-old passenger was quoted as saying by Reuters.

(Photograph: AFP )