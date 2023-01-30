Morning news brief: Former UK PM reveals Putin threatened him, Imran Khan to contest in NA bypolls and more

In the latest BBC documentary, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson made shocking claims when he said in the run-up to the Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin had threatened him with a missile strike. Meanwhile, the latest Russian bombardments on Ukraine have left several dead in Kherson.

In other news, the Pakistan election will have polls for 33 National Assembly seats and former premier Imran Khan will throw his hat in the ring for all of them. The Election Commission of Pakistan has set the date for the polls on 33 assembly seats for 16 March.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made some chilling revelations in a latest BBC Documentary, Putin vs the West, where he claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had threatened him with a missile strike ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

The latest round of Russian shelling has left four dead in Ukraine. As per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Sunday three people were killed by the shelling in the southern city of Kherson, while the Kharkiv regional governor reported the death of one person due to another strike.

After mass resignation from Imran Khan's party lawmakers in mid-January, the Pakistan election body is now gearing up for polls for 33 National Assembly seats, on all of which Imran Khan will throw his hat in the ring. The Election Commission of Pakistan has set the date for the polls on 33 assembly seats for 16 March. Earlier, on 17 January, the seats got vacant after assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted 35 more resignations.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday (January 29) that Germany will not send fighter jets to Ukraine. His remarks come after Berlin agreed to supply 14 powerful Leopard tanks to Kyiv amid intense pressure from other European counties.