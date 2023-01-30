Germany won't send fighter jets to Ukraine; Zelensky urges for faster supplies, new weapons

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday (January 29) that Germany will not send fighter jets to Ukraine. His remarks come after Berlin agreed to supply 14 powerful Leopard tanks to Kyiv amid intense pressure from other European counties.

Ukraine has asked the Wet to supply powerful weapons for its fight against the Russian invasion. The West initially hesitated to engage in direct conflict with Russia, but the West finally agreed.

Besides Germany, the United States also announced that it would send 31 of its Abrams tanks. Canada said that it will also supply heavy tanks to Ukraine.

In an interview with the Tagesspiegel newspaper, Scholz said: "I can only advise against entering into a constant bidding war when it comes to weapons systems."

He added, "If, as soon as a decision (on tanks) has been made, the next debate starts in Germany, that doesn't come across as serious and undermines citizens' confidence in government decisions."

After receiving tanks, Ukraine demanded fighter jets and long-range missiles. Moscow has already said multiple times that it will be considered an escalation if the West agrees to supply long-range missiles, that can penetrate deep inside Russian regions.

Scholz in the interview warned against raising "the risk of escalation". He said, "There is no war between NATO and Russia. We will not allow such an escalation."

"I will talk to Putin by phone again," Scholz said, noting that it was "necessary" to continue speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The last phone call between the leaders was in early December.

"But of course, it's also clear that as long as Russia continues to wage war with unabated aggression, the current situation will not change."

Zelensky says Ukraine needs faster supplies, new weapons

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine needs faster weapons supplies and new types of weaponry in order to counter Russian attacks as the Ukrainian troops are facing a "very tough" situation in the eastern Donetsk region.

In his nightly video address on Sunday (January 29), Zelensky said, "Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other sectors in Donetsk region -- there are constant Russian attacks."

He added, "Russia hopes to drag out the war and exhaust our forces. So, we have to make time for our weapons. We have to accelerate developments. We have to speed up the supply and launch of new necessary military options for Ukraine."

(With inputs from agencies)

