UN General Assembly president says India looking for solutions for many other countries

United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi hailed India and called the South Asian nation "one of the leaders of the Global South". Korosi said that India is not only looking for solutions own problems but in many instances, has looked for many other countries as well.

Korosi also said that the strategies taken by India are largely similar to that of the UN body as they are focused on the need for transformation globally.

Korosi said, "I see similarities, large similarities between the Indian strategic thinking of how this world should look like, what kind of transformation this world needs and the thinking in the General Assembly (of) how we transform ourselves, how we transform this organisation and how we transform some of the dealings we have in the world."

Korosi arrived in India on Sunday (January 29) on a three-day visit. This is his first bilateral visit to any country since assuming the UNGA presidency in September 2022. He told the India-based news agency PTI that he is travelling to India with very high hopes.

Korosi will meet India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. They are expected to discuss multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. The talks might also include India's engagement with the UN body as well as sustainable water use.

Korosi said India is among the largest economies in the world and is about to become the most populous nation on the planet. "India has a good feeling that this world is changing very rapidly. India is experiencing many of the crises we are facing, in different forms, in an interlinking manner, all across the world," he said.

"India is looking for her own solutions and, in many instances, not only for herself, but for many other countries," he added.

