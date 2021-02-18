Morning news brief: Facebook news ban, Quad meet, and more

The Australian government lashed out at Facebook on Thursday for a news blackout calling the social media giant's action as "unnecessary" and "heavy-handed". Meanwhile in a move that will further anger China, the United States on Wednesday announced talks with all the 'Quad' members: Australia, Japan and India.

'Heavy handed': Several key sectors hit as Facebook blocks news sharing in Australia

The Australian government on Thursday slammed Facebook's news blackout as "heavy-handed" after the social media giant blocked sharing of news in Australia.

US to hold talks with 'Quad' partners despite China pressure

The United States on Wednesday announced talks with Australia, Japan and India to further boost the "Quad" alliance despite warnings from China.

US to pay $200 million in WHO obligations: Blinken

The United States will pay more than $200 million to the World Health Organization by the end of the month after reversing Donald Trump's plan to withdraw, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Italy PM Mario Draghi sets out plan to rebuild virus-hit country

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that he will use "all means" to fight coronavirus pandmic and that it presented Italy with an opportunity to rebuild as it did after Second World War.

African countries are facing a new crisis - an Ebola outbreak

A new crisis has erupted in Africa - an outbreak of Ebola in Guinea and Congo. Five people have died in Guinea so far and six African countries have been put on alert.

