Morning news brief: Drone hovers over PM Modi's Delhi residence, Baltimore shooting kills 2, and more

Deputy Ukrainian Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Sunday (July 2) that the Russian forces have registered gains near the eastern Ukrainian town of Svatove as she noted that the Ukrainian forces are resisting a Russian onslaught in eastern areas of the front and face difficulties in the northeast.

Two people were killed and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting at an outdoor neighbourhood block party in Baltimore early Sunday (July 2). According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the shooting occurred at about 12.35 am local time in a courtyard of grass and pavement between a pair of two-story rowhouse structures in South Baltimore's Brooklyn Homes community. Hundreds of people were attending the Brooklyn Day party at the time of the incident.

The United States confirmed Sunday (July 2) that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit Beijing this week. The visit has been scheduled amid escalating tensions between US and China as relations continue to deteriorate since earlier this year. However, both nations say they are focused on mending ties as Yellen would become the second member of Joe Biden's cabinet to visit Beijing in recent weeks.

