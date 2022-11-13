Morning news brief: Democrats retain US Senate, Ukraine calls Donetsk battles 'hell', and more

Nearly five days after the midterm elections closed in the US, network projections have called the electoral race in Nevada in favour of Democrat leader Catherine Cortez Masto, paving way for Democrat control over the Senate in 2023. In other news, soon after Russia's withdrawal from Kherson was announced, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Saturday that Russian troops had destroyed infrastructure in the city's southern region. Meanwhile, the rollercoaster ride that is Elon Musk's Twitter is on another low with the much-awaited, paid subscription of the so-called "Twitter blue" subscription stopped, however, the billionaire has now revealed that the service will probably come back by the "end of next week." Finally, two World War II-era planes collided mid-air and crashed to the ground during an air show in Dallas, Texas, said the United States aviation authorities.

Democrats retain control of US Senate after Cortez Masto wins Nevada: Reports

Nearly five days after the midterm elections closed in the US, the final picture regarding who wrestles control of the Senate may have finally cleared. US network projections have called the electoral race in Nevada in favour of Democrat leader Catherine Cortez Masto, paving way for Democrat control over the Senate in 2023.

Ukraine's President Zelensky claims Russia destroyed Kherson's infrastructure, says Donetsk battles are 'hell'

Soon after Russia's withdrawal from Kherson was announced, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Saturday that Russian troops had destroyed infrastructure in the city's southern region. The Ukrainian government is currently trying to stabilise the situation in Kherson. However, pro-Moscow forces are fighting back much harder elsewhere, Zelensky claimed that the fights in eastern Donetsk were "hell."

Elon Musk reveals Twitter blue-tick will probably come back by the 'end of next week'

The rollercoaster ride that is Elon Musk's Twitter is on another low with the much-awaited, paid subscription of the so-called "Twitter blue" subscription stopped, however, the billionaire has now revealed that the service will probably come back by the "end of next week."

Watch: Two World War II-era aircraft collide and crash at an air show in US

Two World War II-era planes collided mid-air and crashed to the ground during an air show in Dallas, Texas, said the United States aviation authorities. The incident took place on Saturday, at the Dallas Executive Airport during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow which was hosted in order to commemorate Veterans Day weekend.

