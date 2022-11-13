Zelensky claims Russia destroyed Kherson's infrastructure, says battles in Donetsk are 'hell'

Soon after Russia's withdrawal from Kherson was announced, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Saturday that Russian troops had destroyed infrastructure in the city's southern region.

On Friday, after Russia formally announced the completion of the retreat, Zelensky on the same day said, "Kherson is ours." After this, Several photos and videos of celebrations were circulated.

In a video address, the president said that the occupants damaged all the key infrastructure before retreating from Kherson: communication, water, heat, and electricity.

The Ukrainian government is currently trying to stabilise the situation in Kherson. However, pro-Moscow forces are fighting back much harder elsewhere, Zelensky claimed that the fights in eastern Donetsk were "hell." He said, "There it is just hell - there are extremely fierce battles there every day."

He continued, "(Russians) everywhere have the same goal: to humiliate people as much as possible. But we will restore everything, believe me." Zelensky claimed that over 60 Ukrainian troops and communities had claimed control in Kherson. The policy has begun efforts to stabilize. In addition, the president stated that with Kherosn's stabilization, over 2,000 miles of tripwires and a few unexplored shells have been removed, Reuters reported.

Defending the efforts made by the Ukrainian troops, Zelensky said that one reason Ukraine was able to carry out effective operations in Kherson was Donetsk's defence against Russian attacks.

Moscow's military operation in Ukraine began nine months ago on February 24, which claimed lives of thousands of people and forced millions to flee the country.

