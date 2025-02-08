AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, contesting against BJP’s Parvesh Verma in New Delhi, is trailing. In Kalkaji, Chief Minister Atishi is trailing behind BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is trailing in Jangpura. BJP’s Kapil Mishra is leading in Karawal Nagar. AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj is ahead in the Greater Kailash seat.

Justin Trudeau has warned that Donald Trump's intention to absorb Canada into the United States is a "real thing" as he aims to acquire the country's rich natural resources.

Meanwhile, the passenger plane that went missing from Alaska's Nemo has been found crashed and all the 10 people onboard are believed to be dead.

LIVE | Delhi Elections Results 2025: BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri leads in early trends, Kejriwal trails

The counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections has begun. AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term and the BJP looking to break a two-decade-long drought in the National Capital.

Trudeau says Trump's threat to absorb Canada into US is a 'real thing'

Missing Alaska plane found crashed, all 10 onboard feared dead

A commercial aircraft went missing in Alaska having 10 people onboard on Thursday (Feb 7) found crahsed on friday (Feb 8) and all the passengers are believed to be dead.

Trump's tit-for-tat: US President revokes security clearance of predecessor Biden

US President Donald Trump announced Friday (Feb 7) that he was revoking the security clearance of former president Joe Biden, ending his access to intelligence briefings after leaving office.

Delhi election vote counting begins: Postal ballots first, 699 candidates in fray