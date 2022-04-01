Morning news brief: Curfew in Sri Lanka, Jammu & Kashmir encounter, and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Sri Lanka has imposed curfew after protests outside President’s home turned violent. In Russia-Ukraine war, negotiations for peace is set to resume as attacks continue. Terrorist has been killed in encounter at Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian district. Changing earlier plan, UK to ban gay conversion therapy now, said a report.



Sri Lanka imposes curfew after protests outside President’s home turn violent

Late Thursday evening, citizens in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, exploded in protest after weeks of suffering from a severe economic crisis.

Russia-Ukraine War: Negotiations for peace set to resume as attacks continue

Negotiations to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine are set to resume while attacks in the south and east continue, a Reuters report said.

Changing earlier plan, UK to ban gay conversion therapy now, says report

After getting an angry response from LGBT groups and some lawmakers, the UK government seems to have decided to ban conversion therapy for gay or bisexual people in England and Wales, ITV reported on Thursday.

Terrorist killed in encounter at Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian district

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian region on Friday.