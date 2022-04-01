Terrorist killed in encounter at Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian district

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian region on Friday.

According to a police officers, security forces conducted a cordon and search operation in the Turkwangam region of Shopian district in south Kashmir late last night after receiving information regarding the presence of terrorists there.

The search operation devolved into a fight as militants opened fire on the forces, who replied.

A terrorist was killed in the ensuing firefight.

The officer stated that the murdered ultra's identify and organisation connection were being determined.

He stated that the operation is underway.

