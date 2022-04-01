Sri Lanka imposes curfew after protests outside President Rajapaksa’s home turn violent

Late Thursday evening, citizens in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, exploded in protest after weeks of suffering from a severe economic crisis.

More than 5,000 protesters marched outside the president's house in the Sri Lankan capital, demanding that he resign, and police clashed with them.

To put down the protests, the Special Task Force, a paramilitary police squad, had to be brought in.

Earlier on Thursday, the protests outside the mansion of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa got violent, injuring at least ten people, including journalists.

Following conflicts between protestors and police in Mirihana, six individuals were brought to the Colombo National Hospital with injuries.

A bus attached to the Sri Lanka Army and a jeep were set on fire by protesters. Moreover, police have imposed a curfew in several areas in Colombo.

Watch | Gravitas: What caused Sri Lanka's economic crisis?