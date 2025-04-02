China has escalated military exercises near Taiwan for a second consecutive day, prompting criticism from the United States, which slammed Beijing’s actions as "intimidation tactics."

Meanwhile, in a significant political development, Democrat Susan Crawford has won the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, dealing a blow to Donald Trump despite heavy financial backing from Elon Musk.

On Capitol Hill, Senator Cory Booker has set a record with an over 25-hour marathon speech, in which he denounced Trump’s "unconstitutional" actions. This comes as the Trump administration comes under fire after deporting Kilmer Abrego-Garcia to El Salvador under the claim that he was an MS-13 gang member, despite a judge's ruling prohibiting his removal.

China intensifies military drills near Taiwan for second day; US slams 'intimidation tactics'

China on Wednesday (Apr 2) announced new exercises in sensitive waters near Taiwan. This is the second consecutive day of drills around the self-ruled island that China claims as its own.

Trump suffers setback as democrat Susan Crawford wins Wisconsin supreme court despite Musk's millions

Donald Trump's second term in the White House suffered a significant setback on Tuesday (Apr 1) as voters in Wisconsin rejected his preferred candidate for the state's Supreme Court. This pivotal voter decision comes despite Trump's billionaire advisor Elon Musk pouring millions to sway the election race.

Watch | Democrat Cory Booker breaks record, slams Trump’s 'unconstitutional' actions in 25-hour marathon speech

Democratic Senator Cory Booker etched his name into the history books on Tuesday (Apr 1) as he delivered an over 25 hours long marathon speech that slammed President Donald Trump's "unconstitutional" actions.

Trump administration erroneously deports man to El Salvador, says he was member of criminal gang

US President Donald Trump's second term has already seen a lot of deportations. In one such case, Kilmer Abrego-Garcia was erroneously deported to El Salvador. The man was deported in one of the three high-profile deportation flights to El Salvador in March. The administration said he was a member of the MS-13 gang, which is an international criminal group. In contrast, the judge, in his ruling, prohibited his removal from his home country.

