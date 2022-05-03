Morning news brief: China launches deadly hypersonic missile, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: China has launched a deadly hypersonic missile to ''deter foreign ships''. A senior official of the United States has said that Russia is planning to annex the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

Click on headlines to read the full report:

China sparks panic: Deadly hypersonic missile launched to deter foreign ships

In a video clip of the alleged launch, the missile is shown being launched from the warship Wuxi, a Type 055 guided-missile destroyer.

US says Russia is planning to annex Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk regions

The US ambassador to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Michael Carpenter said that "According to the most recent reports, we believe that Russia will try to annex the 'Donetsk People's Republic' and 'Lugansk People's Republic' to Russia."

New sanctions against Russia to pass at next Foreign Affairs Council meeting, says EU foreign policy chief

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said that the bloc will be imposed at the next Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

