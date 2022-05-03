China sparks panic: Deadly hypersonic missile launched to 'deter foreign ships'

China continues to amaze and outsmart its Western opponents by developing new weaponry and missiles.

The People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) published a video clip on April 19 exhibiting a previously undisclosed missile being fired from a Type 055 guided-missile cruiser.

In a video clip of the alleged launch, the missile is shown being launched from the warship Wuxi, a Type 055 guided-missile destroyer.

According to reports, it is China's largest and most advanced destroyer.

According to sources, it was commissioned in Qingdao in March.

Small fins and a bionic nose can be seen on the weapon in the video.

The missile's modest control surface indicates that it is not a surface-to-air missile (SAM), which is designed to strike fast-moving aircraft and is extremely manoeuvrable.

According to sources, if the initial YJ-21 analysis is true, China has become the first country in the world to operationally field such a missile from a navy vessel.

The exact characteristics of the Yj-21 are unknown, although according to many reports, it has a range of up to 1,500 kilometres (930 miles).

With this range, the missile can deliver a massive payload while punching straight through an aircraft carrier's flight deck, instantly destroying it.

The quick appearance of YJ-21 is not entirely unexpected, as the US Department of Defence (DoD) predicted in 2020 that China would equip its Type 055 cruisers with such missiles.

The naval exhibition occurred ahead of the Chinese navy's 73rd anniversary, which was celebrated last weekend.

Previously, the PLA was said to have deployed the DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missile. It was launched, however, using land-based vehicles.

