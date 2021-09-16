Morning news brief: China lashes out at US, Australia, UK nuclear submarine deal & more

In a bid to contain China, US, Australia and Britain announced the establishment of a new security partnership for the Indo-Pacific region. The Biden administration and the Boris Johnson government will help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines as PM Morrison said that the submarines would be built in Adelaide.

As the deal was announced, PM Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand will not lift the ban on nuclear vessels entering its waters after Australia decided to develop the nuclear submarine fleet in partnership with the US and Britain.

Meanwhile, SpaceX rocket ship lifted off from Florida on Wednesday carrying all-civilian crew. The crew includes a billionaire, e-commerce executive and three other private citizens.

Click on the headlines to know more

'Cold war mentality': China lashes out at US, Australia, UK nuclear submarine deal

US, UK and Australia announced a new nuclear submarine deal which would involve helping Canberra build a submarine fleet.

Australian nuclear vessels prohibited from entering New Zealand: Prime Minister Ardern

Australian PM Scott Morrison confirmed that the country had pulled out of the multi-billion dollar deal with submarine deal with France.

SpaceX all-civilian crew mission 'Inspiration4' lifts off, reaches orbit

It marked the debut flight of SpaceX owner Elon Musk's new orbital tourism business, and a leap ahead of competitors likewise offering rides on rocket ships to customers.

Joe Root-led England on verge of boycotting Ashes 2021 citing strict bio-bubble life: Reports

Citing strict bio-bubble life, the Joe Root-led England cricket team isn't willing to stay in a bio-bubble life for over four months. Hence, the visitors are contemplating boycotting the whole Ashes tour.

Watch: