Morning news brief | China issues statement on map controversy, US approves military aid to Taiwan, and more
Story highlights
Good morning! Start your day with WIONs morning brief
Good morning! Start your day with WIONs morning brief
China has responded after India raised objection over the distorted map released by Beijing's Ministry of Natural Resources over the weekend. In other news, US President Joe Biden announced that $80 million in military aid to Taiwan was approved by his government.
Click on headlines to read more:
trending now
Days after releasing a contentious map showing India's Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as part of its sovereign territory, China has justified the move by saying India should refrain from 'over-interpreting' the exercise.
United States President Joe Biden has approved military aid for Taiwan under the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program which is normally used for sovereign states.
Russian officials on Thursday (August 31) said that fresh Ukrainian attacks were thwarted by them a day after at least six regions were targeted by Ukrainian drones. One of the drone strikes, which targeted an airfield far from the border of Ukraine, destroyed military transport planes.
Hurricane Idalia, after turning powerful and dangerous in Florida on Wednesday (August 30), is now moving to neighbouring Georgia. The officials called Idalia and its dangerously high-surging waters 'a once-in-a-lifetime event' for the area around northwest Florida.