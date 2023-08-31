Russia claims to thwart fresh Ukrainian attacks as drones target airfield

Russian officials on Thursday (August 31) said that fresh Ukrainian attacks were thwarted by them a day after at least six regions were targeted by Ukrainian drones. One of the drone strikes, which targeted an airfield far from the border of Ukraine, destroyed military transport planes.



Meanwhile, Ukraine's military claimed that its six servicemen were killed in a crash of two helicopters near Bakhmut. In the latest announcements, Russia on the other hand said that two Ukrainian drones were downed by its anti-aircraft units in the southern Bryansk region.

The head of Crimea said that they had intercepted a Ukrainian cruise missile. Speaking about the attacks on Bryansk and five other regions including Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry stated that the attacks would "not go unpunished".



In northern Russia, a military airfield caught massive fire in the city of Pskov where they have garrisoned elite paratroopers. As per TASS news agency, around four Il-76 transport planes suffered damages and two of them had "burst into flames".

Explosions occur at air base

The governor of Pskov shared a video on Telegram in which a huge fire can be seen and an explosion taking place at the air base amid sounds of sirens.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has been trying to find the place from where the drones were launched so that further strikes can be prevented. President Vladimir Putin was immediately informed in the case as per the protocols in such cases of "massive attacks", Peskov said.



The government of Kyiv, in a statement, confirmed that the Russian planes were destroyed in Pskov. "Yes, four IL-76 transport planes were destroyed in Pskov at an airfield, they are beyond repair. Also, several other of those (aircraft) are damaged, but the information is being checked," said Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the GUR military agency of Ukraine, while speaking to Reuters.

'Gains made by Ukraine on southern front can open way to Crimea'

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the recent gains made by Ukrainian troops on the southern front can help in pushing the Russians to the annexed Crimean peninsula. He stated that this became possible after the "strategically important" village of Robotyne was liberated by Kyiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

WATCH | Russia-Ukraine War: Two killed in biggest Russian air strike on Kyiv

Addressing a recent meeting of French ambassadors in Paris, Kuleba said, "Having entrenched on its (Robotyne's) flanks, we are opening the way to Tokmak and, eventually, Melitopol and the administrative border with Crimea."



Kuleba emphasised that the counter-offensive of Ukraine was ongoing, however, he admitted that it was an "extremely difficult" task.



"The number of minefields and fortifications is unprecedented. Russian drones, helicopters and planes dominate the air. But we are gradually succeeding,” he said.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.