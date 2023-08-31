US claims Russia, North Korea ‘actively advancing’ in negotiations over arms deal

As per a newly released United States intelligence, Russia and North Korea are “actively advancing” potential arms deal negotiations that would provide significant ammunition for various types of weapons systems, including artillery.



On Wednesday (August 30), the government of Joe Biden said that they have been concerned about the two pariah states which are in the middle of arms negotiations and that after the trip of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to North Korea last month, Russia's second delegation of officials visited Pyongyang to further discuss a potential deal.



Along with the second delegation, letters were exchanged between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong, in which the two leaders are “pledging to increase their bilateral co-operation,” as reported by National Security Council strategic communications co-ordinator John Kirby.

“We remain concerned that the DPRK continues to consider providing military support to Russia’s military forces in Ukraine and we have new information which we are able to share today that arms negotiations between Russia and the DPRK are actively advancing,” Kirby stated. “Following these negotiations, high-level discussion may continue in coming months,” he added.



“Under these potential deals, Russia would receive significant quantities and multiple types of munitions from the DPRK, which the Russian military plans to use in Ukraine. These potential deals could also include the provision of raw materials that would assist Russia’s defence industrial base,” Kirby stated, further promising that the US will take direct action for sanctioning any entities that are involved in a potential deal and appealed Pyongyang to cease the negotiations.

Letters exchanged were more at the surface level

He stated that the letters were “more at the surface level” but that North Korean and Russian weapons sales were advancing. The letters were exchanged by the leaders following the visit of Shoigu, he stated.

“Following Shoigu’s visit another group of Russian officials travelled to Pyongyang for follow-on discussions about potential arms deals between the DPRK and Russia,” said Kirby.



Earlier this month, a sanctions evasion network was sanctioned by the US Treasury which is aimed at supporting arms deals between Russia and North Korea. Kirby added that attempts were being made by Russia to source weapons from countries like North Korea and Iran which clearly showed the distress of Moscow.



“There is no other way to look at that than desperation and weakness, quite frankly,” Kirby stated.

