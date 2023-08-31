Powerful Hurricane Idalia pummels Florida, churns on to Georgia

Hurricane Idalia, after turning powerful and dangerous in Florida on Wednesday (August 30) and causing a potentially catastrophic storm surge to coastal communities and disrupting the power supply of thousands, is now moving to neighbouring Georgia.



However, Idalia has now weakened to a tropical storm that has led to the region receiving rainfall of up to 10 inches (25 centimetres) and causing life-threatening inundations from rising water which is entering islands, said officials.



The officials called Idalia and its dangerously high-surging waters 'a once-in-a-lifetime event' for the area around northwest Florida. No deaths were reported in Florida due to the hurricane and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emphasised "that very well may change," given the storm's magnitude.

State officials stated that the first responders, which includes search and rescue teams, have been operational. However, the officials said that it may take more time to enter the remote areas which has been blocked by high water or fallen trees.

Idalia weakens to a Category 1 hurricane

Even though Idalia weakened to a Category 1 hurricane and slowly became a tropical storm which had winds at a speed of 70 miles per hour as it travelled towards Georgia, the residents were warned by the authorities of the aftermath and the dangers of high tide.



The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said that the water levels were more than six feet above normal in Cedar Key, as a number of Florida islands jutted into the Gulf of Mexico, and said that the coastal waters were increasing rapidly.

Threat not over: Biden

Few Floridians also suggested that they had dodged a bullet by diminishing the projected ferocity of Idalia. "We were really spared and blessed," said Sheriff Robert McCallum of Levy County, just south of the landfall zone, in a press briefing, adding that the storm surge was "not near what we had expected."

However, US President Joe Biden said that the threat was not over. "The impacts of the storm are being felt throughout the southeast. We have to remain vigilant,” he said at the White House.



More than 1,000 emergency personnel were deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the disaster zone.



"Idalia is the strongest storm... to make landfall in this part of Florida in over 100 years," said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

(With inputs from agencies)

