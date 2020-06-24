Morning News Brief: CDC director on COVID-19 in US, Mexico earthquake and more

'Coronavirus pandemic has brought the United States on its knees': CDC director

Redfield made these statements as some US states are witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases and as per the health officials it is not because of increased testing.

7.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Mexico; 5 dead

The country experienced aftershocks several hours after the quake, reports said, but there was no large scale damage reported.

Latin America and Caribbean pass 100,000 coronavirus deaths: Report

The pandemic is accelerating across the region, which now has a total of 2.1 million cases, with Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Chile the most affected countries.

Brazil's central bank suspends WhatsApp's new payments system

WhatsApp has over 120 million users in Brazil, its second-largest market after India, where it has also struggled to roll out a payments system.

'Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime as per FBI investigation': NASCAR

NASCAR said Sunday night that a noose was found in the garage stall of black driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, and they have launched a probe of the "heinous" act.

WATCH| Gravitas: India downgrades ties with Pakistan