Latin America and Caribbean pass 100,000 coronavirus deaths: Report

Latin America and the Caribbean on Tuesday surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths, more than half of them in Brazil, according to Reuters and AFP tally.

In recent weeks Latin America has emerged as the epicenter of the pandemic, with a total of 2.1 million cases, with Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Chile the most affected countries.

Also read: Latin America and Caribbean pass 80,000 COVID-19 deaths as global cases top 8 million

Mexico on Tuesday registered 6,288 new infections and 793 additional deaths from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the health ministry said, bringing the totals for the country to 191,410 cases and 23,377 deaths.

Mexico has been the worst hit-nation in the region after with Brazil.

Also read: WHO raises alarm over surge in coronavirus cases in Latin America

Brazil on Tuesday registered an additional 1,374 deaths from the virus and 39,436 new cases, pushing the death toll from the novel coronavirus to 52,000 people in in Latin America’s biggest economy. More than 1.1 million have been infected.

The virus also appears to be on the rise in Central America, where Guatemala on Tuesday recorded more than 700 new infections for the first time. Additional 35 deaths were registered in Guatemala, taking it deaths total to 582.

(With inputs from AFP)