Morning news brief: Canadian defence min says ties with India 'important', & more

Canada's Defence Minister Bill Blair, in a recent interview, acknowledged the significance of Canada's relationship with India amid the diplomatic row sparked by Prime Minister Trudeau's allegations. Blair said that although the situation has posed challenges, the relationship remains "important." India is contemplating the cancellation of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards for over a dozen individuals involved in pro-Khalistan activities.

In the United Kingdom, PM Sunak is now all set to bring changes over concerns that persist over the repeat offences of convicted rapists who, after receiving early pardons, often go on to commit more crimes, some of which may be even more severe.

Canada's Defence Minister Bill Blair on Sunday (September 25), while speaking to a Canadian media outlet, spoke in brief over the row that sparked following Prime Minister Trudeau's grave allegations against India in connection with the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Speaking to Global News' The West Block, Blair spoke of the significance of Canada's relationship with India labelling it as "important." He said, "We understand that this can be, and has proven to be, a challenging issue with respect to our relationship with India."

India is considering the cancellation of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards for more than a dozen individuals engaged in pro-Khalistan activities as authorities have instructed agencies to locate properties linked to such individuals residing abroad, local media reports said citing sources. This is to intensify the crackdown on Khalistani elements and prevent individuals involved in these illegal activities from entering India.

Convicted rapists often go on to repeat their crimes. The United Kingdom has over the years recorded many cases where, having received an early pardon, such criminals go on to repeat their offences, or commit even serious ones.