UK: Sunak to double down on sex offenders, will force them to serve whole sentence

Convicted rapists often go on to repeat their crimes. The United Kingdom has over the years recorded many cases where, having received an early pardon, such criminals go on to repeat their offences, or commit even serious ones.

Now, a new "gear change" by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will force convicted rapists to serve the duration of their full sentences. This, as per Daily Mail, is likely to be part of an upcoming speech by Sunak.

The 'real Rishi'

As per Daily Mail, the move is part of a wider 'gear change' by Number 10 Downing Street, which aims to reveal the 'real Rishi' ahead of the general elections next year.

Part of this strategy was last Wednesday's 'green gamble' hitting the brakes on the race to net zero.

At the time, announcing the move, Sunak said it was "the first in a series of long-term decisions to deliver change".

"I have spent my first year as Prime Minister bringing back stability to our economy, your Government and our country. And now it is time to address the bigger, longer-term questions we face," added the British PM.

"The real choice confronting us is do we want to change our country and build a better future for our children, or do we want to carry on as we are. I have made my decision–we are going to change," he added.

Repeat offenders

As per the report, UK Ministry of Justice figures show that in the seven years — since 2016, 112 sex offenders released early have gone on to commit serious offences.

Notorious cases include that of Ashley Shuck, a rapist who in 2017 was convicted of raping ad kidnapping an elderly woman and sexually assaulting another woman, just weeks after he was released halfway through a previous eight-year sentence for raping an 18-year-old.

At the time of his new offences, Shuck was out on the licence. In the UK, offenders are automatically released after serving half their standard determinate sentence. They then complete the rest of their sentence on licence.

Last year, the Police, Crime and Courts Act automatically ended the early release for sexual offences that carry the maximum sentences. Additionally, those serving a sentence of four years or more are now required to serve at least two-thirds of their sentence.

