India to cancel dozens of OCI cards in crackdown on Khalistani activities: Report

India is considering the cancellation of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards for more than a dozen individuals engaged in pro-Khalistan activities as authorities have instructed agencies to locate properties linked to such individuals residing abroad, local media reports said citing sources. This is to intensify the crackdown on Khalistani elements and prevent individuals involved in these illegal activities from entering India.

Reports added that Indian authorities have identified 19 absconding Khalistani terrorists who are currently living in countries such as the US, UK, Canada, UAE, Pakistan, and others. The government is now intending to confiscate their properties under Section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Previously, security agencies had identified a group of 11 individuals, believed to be a mix of gangsters and terrorists, residing in Canada, the United States, and Pakistan. As per reports, out of these 11 individuals, eight are suspected to be operating from within Canada.

Government action

The government's actions are aimed at preventing Khalistani radicals from influencing and radicalising youth to join the movement in India.

This move comes in the wake of the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) confiscation of properties belonging to Khalistani radical Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in India's Chandigarh and Amritsar. It is worth noting that Pannun is a "designated individual terrorist" who is based in Canada and is involved in pro-Khalistani activities against India. He also threatened to shut down Indian consulates in Canada. The report citing sources said that by tightening the noose on OCI, the government hopes to disrupt the financial support network for these individuals in India and prevent their return here from abroad.

The NIA investigation into the Pannun case reportedly revealed that his organisation, Sikhs for Justice, was exploiting cyberspace to radicalise susceptible youth and incite them to engage in terrorist activities, as per the report.

In 2019, India officially designated Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as an unlawful association. As per the NIA probe, Pannun has been actively encouraging Punjab-based gangsters and youth via social media to support the cause of an independent Khalistan state. This, as per NIA, has posed a challenge to India's sovereignty, integrity, and security.

India has been actively cracking down on Khalistani activities within its borders to safeguard national security. The actions by the Indian government, which demonstrate a robust commitment to addressing the Khalistan issue, also come in the backdrop of the strained relationship between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged of "potential" involvement of agents of the Indian government in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia.